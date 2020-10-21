https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/maam-this-is-a-wendys-elizabeth-warren-isnt-going-to-just-sit-there-and-let-donald-trump-threaten-all-life-on-this-planet-video/

For some reason, the Democratic Party insists on reminding us just how desperate they are.

And now, on a totally unrelated note, here’s Elizabeth Warren:

Who’s going to hold Elizabeth Warren accountable for her insane fearmongering?

Sounds like the Party of Science™ is long overdue for a comprehensive psychological evaluation.

