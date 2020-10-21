https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/maam-this-is-a-wendys-elizabeth-warren-isnt-going-to-just-sit-there-and-let-donald-trump-threaten-all-life-on-this-planet-video/

For some reason, the Democratic Party insists on reminding us just how desperate they are.

And now, on a totally unrelated note, here’s Elizabeth Warren:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “Donald Trump threatens the existence of human life, of all life, on this planet.” pic.twitter.com/PW7DIEbI54 — The Hill (@thehill) October 19, 2020

Who’s going to hold Elizabeth Warren accountable for her insane fearmongering?

Oh good grief. — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) October 19, 2020

Ma’am, this is a Wendy’s… — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) October 20, 2020

I like how easily we have transitioned from “Trump is literally Hitler” to, “Trump is literally the apocalypse”. https://t.co/4EXuxjvdQG — 🇺🇸Here🐈kitty🐈kitty🇺🇸 (@Herdingcats15) October 20, 2020

This is the most ridiculous doomcasting that I’ve heard from a Democratic elected official since former VP and current presidential nominee Joe Biden said Republicans would put Black folks “back in chains” https://t.co/xS9MeSqxod — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 20, 2020

Sounds like the Party of Science™ is long overdue for a comprehensive psychological evaluation.

Also, your daily reminder that leftism is nothing if not a new, weird, and depressing religious excursion. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 20, 2020

