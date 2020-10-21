https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/maam-this-is-a-wendys-elizabeth-warren-isnt-going-to-just-sit-there-and-let-donald-trump-threaten-all-life-on-this-planet-video/
For some reason, the Democratic Party insists on reminding us just how desperate they are.
And now, on a totally unrelated note, here’s Elizabeth Warren:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “Donald Trump threatens the existence of human life, of all life, on this planet.” pic.twitter.com/PW7DIEbI54
— The Hill (@thehill) October 19, 2020
Who’s going to hold Elizabeth Warren accountable for her insane fearmongering?
Perfectly healthy, perfectly normal…. https://t.co/2jTZUxTd9J
— Thaddeus McCotter (@ThadMcCotter) October 20, 2020
Oh good grief.
— Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) October 19, 2020
Ma’am, this is a Wendy’s…
— From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) October 20, 2020
I like how easily we have transitioned from “Trump is literally Hitler” to, “Trump is literally the apocalypse”. https://t.co/4EXuxjvdQG
— 🇺🇸Here🐈kitty🐈kitty🇺🇸 (@Herdingcats15) October 20, 2020
GTFOHWTBS.
— Miller (@Yakov2001) October 20, 2020
Son: Dad, what’s fear mongering?
— BrandonDonkey (@RealBrandonDonk) October 20, 2020
Unhinged propaganda. https://t.co/s92LFuOhgT
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 20, 2020
This is the most ridiculous doomcasting that I’ve heard from a Democratic elected official since former VP and current presidential nominee Joe Biden said Republicans would put Black folks “back in chains” https://t.co/xS9MeSqxod
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 20, 2020
Sounds like the Party of Science™ is long overdue for a comprehensive psychological evaluation.
Also, your daily reminder that leftism is nothing if not a new, weird, and depressing religious excursion.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 20, 2020