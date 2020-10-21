https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/marianne-williamson-warns-her-daughter-and-all-of-us-that-if-trump-wins-re-election-hell-probably-start-rounding-people-up/
Remember that time Marianne Williamson was kinda-sorta likable?
That time has passed:
I told my daughter this morning that if he wins again he’ll probably start rounding people up. “You might get a call at some point to come bail out Mommy.” We both laughed nervously.
— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 21, 2020
Don’t tell a black person they’re never in danger of being arrested for no reason; don’t tell a Jew they’ll never have to worry about being rounded up; and don’t tell a woman she’s never being underestimated because of her gender. We know better. Ancestors don’t lie.
— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 21, 2020
She’s just having a normal one.
Perfectly healthy, perfectly normal…. https://t.co/FcGm9HQ9Pv
— Thaddeus McCotter (@ThadMcCotter) October 21, 2020
Normal for Marianne Williamson. For the rest of us here in reality … not so much.
Uh
— Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) October 21, 2020
Are you ok?
— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 21, 2020
It’s pretty clear that she is not OK.
Give me a break. People said that in 2016 and it never happened. I think you’re thinking of China.
— stephiegal (@stephiegal) October 21, 2020
— GaybibiBruce (@GaybibiBruce) October 21, 2020
Heh.
You used to be somewhat sane
— Daniel Hayes (@DanielHayes31) October 21, 2020
Ah. Must be age.
— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 21, 2020
Could be age. But the more likely explanation is that she was never really “somewhat sane” to begin with.