https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/marianne-williamson-warns-her-daughter-and-all-of-us-that-if-trump-wins-re-election-hell-probably-start-rounding-people-up/

Remember that time Marianne Williamson was kinda-sorta likable?

That time has passed:

I told my daughter this morning that if he wins again he’ll probably start rounding people up. “You might get a call at some point to come bail out Mommy.” We both laughed nervously. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 21, 2020

Don’t tell a black person they’re never in danger of being arrested for no reason; don’t tell a Jew they’ll never have to worry about being rounded up; and don’t tell a woman she’s never being underestimated because of her gender. We know better. Ancestors don’t lie. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 21, 2020

She’s just having a normal one.

Normal for Marianne Williamson. For the rest of us here in reality … not so much.

Uh — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) October 21, 2020

Are you ok? — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 21, 2020

It’s pretty clear that she is not OK.

Give me a break. People said that in 2016 and it never happened. I think you’re thinking of China. — stephiegal (@stephiegal) October 21, 2020

Heh.

You used to be somewhat sane — Daniel Hayes (@DanielHayes31) October 21, 2020

Ah. Must be age. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 21, 2020

Could be age. But the more likely explanation is that she was never really “somewhat sane” to begin with.

