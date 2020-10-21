https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/10/21/marvel-stars-support-chris-pratt-twitter-leftists-attempt-cancel/

Back on October 2, actor Chris Pratt offended the perpetually offended online when he posted a joke-filled statement on Instagram asking people to vote for the film Onward to received a People’s Choice Award. Pratt’s statement mocked Hollywood celebrities for telling people how to vote which irritated people on the left who responded with some version of ‘that’s not funny.’ Throughout the month, people continued to pile on Pratt using tweets like this one below as an excuse to bring up reasons they dislike him, including his attendance at a church connected to Hillsong.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

And from there the hate-fest aimed at Chris Pratt just snow-balled, made up mostly of people on the left who are upset about his religious and political views:

Twitter users brought up Pratt’s association with the evangelical Hillsong Church, whose founder has made anti-LGBT statements. Plus the fact that Pratt follows several conservative commentators, politicians and organizations on social media — yet has remained silent on his views leading up to the presidential election — has led many to assume he is a supporter of President Trump. Eventually, this caught the attention of E! News, which published a piece about the “The Battle of the Hollywood Chrises” and promoted the story on Instagram. That was the last straw for Pratt’s wife, lifestyle blogger and TV personality Katherine Schwarzenegger. “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday,” Schwarzenegger wrote in a comment on E! News’s Instagram post on Monday. “There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

One of the other complaints is that Pratt follows Ben Shapiro and Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Twitter. That’s more than enough to demand he be shunned for a lot of people on the left. Yesterday, the online fight escalated when a bunch of his Marvel co-stars spoke up to defend him:

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

Mark Ruffalo is one of the most outspoken leftists actors in Hollywood and even he defended Pratt. I think he knows that, to some degree, these are his people that are on the attack.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Director James Gunn, who has experience being cancelled online, and actor Josh Gad both agreed with Ruffalo:

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

But by far my favorite response came from actor Robert Downey Jr. who instead of just defending Pratt fired back at his critics in a post on Instagram: “The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude…”

Referring to the cancel culture folks on the left as the sinless is just perfect. I don’t know how much Downey knows about this topic but through study or just plain intuition his post frames the online battle over Chris Pratt as one where the woke are acting like religious zealots eager to condemn everyone else. He couldn’t be more right. To be clear, I think Downey himself is on the left like every other person in Hollywood but he apparently hasn’t joined the woke cult and these days that counts for something.

In any case, the pushback has sparked more hate from the left which is now going after the people who defended Pratt with the usual assortment of insults and claims of privilege:

Chris Pratt’s MCU co-stars are defending him from the cancel mob. They’re now being bullied & harassed too. Zoe Saldana is getting the worst with racist slurs like “coon.” Marvel panders to these woke ideologues who are now attacking them for defending a “cis white man.” pic.twitter.com/Z18ky2E210 — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) October 21, 2020

And while all of this is happening some people are pretending the left-wing mob doesn’t exist and that Pratt’s friends are merely upset that he “lost a twitter poll.” This is just one example but there are hundreds of people making this dumb claim.

It’s extremely funny that Chris Pratt lost a twitter poll about whos the best Chris and the MCU actors are assembling as if he was murdered https://t.co/ofNr4bReaK — Devon (@Devon_OnEarth) October 21, 2020

Of course people are free to not like Chris Pratt and to say so online but cancel culture comes into it when people pick up any excuse and unleash a torrent of abuse at someone with the hopes of punishing them professionally for holding different opinions.

There’s exactly zero chance that Chris Pratt is going to be canceled but they deserve full credit for being a bunch of angry extremists with no sense of humor even if the hate mob they formed online isn’t large enough for them to destroy this particular target.

