Staying true to form, actor Matthew McConaughey has sent another message of unity ahead of the 2020 presidential election by encouraging Americans to “embrace” the results, whichever way they land.

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, the Academy Award-winning actor said that people need to get constructive after the election.

“It’s not inevitable who’s going to win,” McConaughey said.

“After that happens, whether it’s an incumbent or whether it’s Biden, after it happens is when it’s time to get constructive and not be in denial,” McConaughey added.

Rather than getting caught up in thoughts of denial, McConaughey said that people should “embrace the situation” and not allow themselves to wallow in negativity about the future.

“It’s time to get constructive and not deny the fact of whatever’s happened and embrace the situation,” he said.

“Whoever is going to be commander in chief and president of the United States of America, that’s not something, hopefully, that we’re going to deny or be able to argue I hope it’s a clean election,” he later added.

Though McConaughey can hardly be classified as a conservative or a pro-Trump celebrity, he has largely stayed away from the mental trap of so-called Trump Derangement Syndrome. In 2017, after Trump was inaugurated, McConaughey said people should “embrace and shake hands” with the fact that Trump is president.

“Well, they don’t have a choice now,” McConaughey said. “He’s our president. And, it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an Inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact. And be constructive with him over the next four years. So anyone, even those who may strongly disagree with his principles or things he’s said and done — and that’s another thing, we’ll see what he does compares to what he has said — no matter how much you even disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive can you be… ‘Cause he’s our president for the next four years, at least, the President of the United States.”

Throughout the pandemic, McConaughey has also avoided criticizing President Trump or getting into partisan politics, reserving his pointed critiques for those who choose not to wear masks.

“Happy 244th birthday, America,” said McConaughey on a July 4th video. “We is going through some growing pains on this one, aren’t we? But growing pains are a good thing, because how the hell else are we going to grow up? I think we gotta look each other in the eye. I think we gotta look ourselves in the eye.”

“We gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be more fair? How do I make sure I wear the damn mask?” he continued.

