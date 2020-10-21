https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/military-congress-budget-pentagon/2020/10/21/id/993149

The Pentagon got $27 billion for its classified military intelligence budget, the largest budget for that sector since fiscal 2010, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

$23.1 billion of that amount will go to the Overseas Contingency Operations war fund and base budget funding.

Fiscal 2019’s military intelligence budget was $21.5 billion.

The Pentagon is asking for $23 billion for fiscal 2021, but Congress hasn’t approved the funding yet.

“The department has determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP (Military Intelligence Program),” Wednesday’s statement said. “No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.”

