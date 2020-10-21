https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/522097-mitt-romney-did-not-vote-for-trump-in-election

Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyPoll: Trump, Biden tied in Georgia McConnell says he would give Trump-backed coronavirus deal a vote in Senate Trump tells Fox he wants bigger relief deal as Pelosi’s deadline nears MORE (R-Utah) did not vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE in this year’s election, his office confirmed to The Hill.

Romney’s office did not say, however, whether he voted for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE.

The Utah senator, who has regularly criticized Trump, last week rebuked the president for refusing to denounce QAnon, an online movement centered around a sprawling but baseless conspiracy theory that the FBI warns is a domestic terror threat, during a town hall.

“The president’s unwillingness to denounce an absurd and dangerous conspiracy theory last night continues an alarming pattern: politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like antifa, white supremacists and conspiracy peddlers,” Romney said in a statement tweeted last week.

Romney last week also criticized the president and Democrats alike, claiming that both were responsible for turning the nation’s political environment into a “hate-filled morass.”

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election,” Romney said in a statement shared on Twitter. “But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation—let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.”

“The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate ‘a monster;’ he repeatedly labels the speaker of the house ‘crazy;’ he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a ploy is discovered to kidnap her. Democrats launch blistering attacks of their own – though their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others,” Romney continued, calling for leaders on both sides of the aisle to “lower the heat.”

Trump has also regularly criticized the GOP senator and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, taking aim after Romney voted to convict Trump during the president’s impeachment process on the charge he abused his power in his dealings with Ukraine. Romney voted to acquit Trump on the charge that he obstructed Congress.

However, the president joked at a campaign rally last month that he’s “no longer angry” at Romney after the lawmaker announced that he supported a Senate vote on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgLGBTQ voters must show up at the polls, or risk losing progress Cunningham, Tillis locked in tight race in North Carolina: poll 51 percent want Barrett seated on Supreme Court: poll MORE.

Trump endorsed Romney in his presidential bid in 2012 and in his 2018 senate bid, although the men have a years-long tumultuous relationship.

