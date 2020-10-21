http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7pk-ZmcM6kc/

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Wednesday that has already voted in the 2020 election and did not cast his ballot for President Donald Trump.

“I did not vote for President Trump,” Romney told CNN. The Utah Republican would not say whether he voted for Democrat presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden or wrote in someone else.

Mitt Rommey told me he already voted in the elections but he wouldn’t say if he voted for Joe Biden or wrote someone else in. “I did not vote for President Trump,” he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 21, 2020

The news comes after Romney, who has long opposed President Trump and his America First agenda, and was the sole Republican senator to vote to convict the president during his impeachment trial, lashed out at the president for not unequivocally denouncing the QAnon theory during last Thursday’s town hall event.

“The President’s unwillingness to denounce an absurd and dangerous conspiracy theory last night continues an alarming pattern: politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like antifa, white supremacists, and conspiracy peddlers,” the senator said in a Friday statement.

“As the parties rush down the rabbit hole, they may be opening a door to a political movement that could eventually eclipse them both,” he added.

In 2018, President Trump endorsed Romney in the Senate election to replace then-retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) — an endorsement Romney accepted.

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 20, 2018

