British media personality Piers Morgan slammed mainstream journalists and tech companies during an appearance on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday, saying that if the Hunter Biden laptop story were about the Trump family, they would be acting in a completely different manner.

“Journalism, freedom of speech dictates, the First Amendment dictates that when a story like this drops, and it’s not being denied by the people it’s accusing for six days now, clearly there’s something there that they want to hide,” Morgan began. “The job of a newspaper, of a television network, of anybody frankly in the media who believes in freedom of speech and believes in journalism, is to go and investigate the allegations the New York Post has made.”

“It’s not the job of tech giants like Facebook and Twitter to have an instinctive reaction to suppress every element of that story or for most of the mainstream media to say, nothing to see here, in fact, the only story is this terrible smear on the Bidens,” Morgan continued. “And I would say to you Tucker, imagine if we switched the names around. Imagine if the story was about Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump. What would be happening? Do you think the tech giants would be suppressing the story? Would the mainstream media be ignoring the story saying it’s all just an unfair smear on the Trumps?”

“If you reverse this, Tucker, it would be a completely different situation and they would all be behaving in a completely different manner,” Morgan continued. “This is one of the most extraordinary collective suppressions of freedom of speech that I have ever seen and it’s one of the main themes in my book, is what is going on with liberals frankly, and I consider myself to be one, but what is going on when liberals want to attack and suppress freedom of speech?”

Morgan later noted that if Biden wins the story will not go away and that it is going to turn into the type of scandal that has “bedeviled presidents when they’ve tried to hide something.”

“I prefer to cut through the tribes and I think you do too, and cut to just a sense of fair play and the sense of fair play is you’ve got to address this story in the same way, with two weeks before an election, when Joe Biden wants to be president, you must expose him to exactly the same scrutiny you would do if it was Donald Trump and his son and, at the moment, that is not happening,” Morgan concluded. “There is a conspiracy happening, right in front of our eyes, to make this story go away, and Joe Biden, you know, he wants to be the decent candidate, he wants to be the antidote to the devilish Donald Trump. Okay. Then come forward and speak honestly and openly about these allegations.”

.@piersmorgan on the Biden-laptop scandal: “Imagine if the story was about Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump. What would be happening? Do you think that the tech giants would be suppressing the story? Would the mainstream media be ignoring the story?” pic.twitter.com/I161zwC0ls — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2020

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: I want to take Trump out of this, like most journalists hate Trump, I think you don’t like Trump, let’s take that out. PIERS MORGAN, BRITISH MEDIA PERSONALITY: Well, no. I like him. I’ve been friends with him for a long time. I just think he’s had a very bad year. CARLSON: Well, yeah, for sure, he has. But no matter who he is, don’t reporters have an obligation, journalists have an obligation to cover the news as honestly as they can no matter how they feel about the guy they are covering? MORGAN: Oh, completely. And this is the whole point, I wrote a column for DailyMail.com yesterday about this saying, it doesn’t matter what side you’re on here. Journalism, freedom of speech dictates, the First Amendment dictates that when a story like this drops, and it’s not being denied by the people it’s accusing for six days now, clearly there’s something there that they want to hide. The job of a newspaper, of a television network, of anybody frankly in the media who believes in freedom of speech and believes in journalism, is to go and investigate the allegations the New York Post has made. It’s not the job of tech giants like Facebook and Twitter to have an instinctive reaction to suppress every element of that story or for most of the mainstream media to say, nothing to see here, in fact, the only story is this terrible smear on the Bidens. And I would say to you Tucker, imagine if we switched the names around. Imagine if the story was about Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump. What would be happening? Do you think the tech giants would be suppressing the story? Would the mainstream media be ignoring the story saying it’s all just an unfair smear on the Trumps? If you reverse this, Tucker, it would be a completely different situation and they would all be behaving in a completely different manner. This is one of the most extraordinary collective suppressions of freedom of speech that I have ever seen and it’s one of the main themes in my book, is what is going on with liberals frankly, and I consider myself to be one, but what is going on when liberals want to attack and suppress freedom of speech? CARLSON: That is the core question because, you know, elections come and go, politicians come and go, the country remains, you hope, and it’s core institutions. And that is a pillar that holds up our democracy. So, you’ve done this for an awful long time, you’ve been in the media for decades at every level of it. What do you think happens after this election, how do we go back to what we had? Is it impossible? When the smoke clears, where are we? MORGAN: I mean look, if Joe Biden was to win, does he think this story goes away? Of course it doesn’t. It would be like every other scandal that’s bedeviled presidents when they’ve tried to hide something. And Joe Biden needs to come out, he needs to talk about this. But, there is such tribalism now I think in America, and we’re having the same problem here in Britain, and again, I touch on this in the book, it’s driven by social media, everyone gets in their tribe and they can’t deviate from it. I prefer to cut through the tribes and I think you do too, and cut to just a sense of fair play and the sense of fair play is you’ve got to address this story in the same way, with two weeks before an election, when Joe Biden wants to be president, you must expose him to exactly the same scrutiny you would do if it was Donald Trump and his son and, at the moment, that is not happening. There is a conspiracy happening, right in front of our eyes, to make this story go away, and Joe Biden, you know, he wants to be the decent candidate, he wants to be the antidote to the devilish Donald Trump. Okay. Then come forward and speak honestly and openly about these allegations.

