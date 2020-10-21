https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/msnbc-guest-says-ny-posts-hunter-biden-scoops-are-likely-connected-to-vladimir-putin-but-trump-is-the-desperate-one-you-guys/

You know, we’re starting to think the Left might be getting nervous about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden scoops:

MSNBC guest Dave @Aronberg spreads conspiracy theory the @nypost Hunter Biden exposé “looks like it’s connected to Vladimir Putin Moscow” pic.twitter.com/KVDqOYep2D — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2020

*Putin IN Moscow — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2020

It doesn’t actually look like that, Dave.

What’s it gonna take for guys like Dave to drop this and just admit that Hunter Biden is shady AF?

They literally already said it wasn’t — Mats Kalinka ✝️ (@MatsKalinka) October 21, 2020

Guys like Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg really need it to look like Russian disinformation, because if it’s not, that means it looks like Joe Biden might actually be kind of corrupt, and the media can’t let people think that.

So Russia it is, then.

This is insane — Darth Crypto (@DarthCryptoTFC) October 21, 2020

It really is.

Our entire media is becoming Walter Duranty in reverse https://t.co/twvSL5FFIu — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 21, 2020

Ha!

It’s getting to the point where this is such a dishonest take you have to wonder if the theory that this is Russian disonformation is itself Russian disinformation. @Aronberg are you knowingly spreading Russian disinformation?? — ZenWayofLife (@ZenWayof) October 21, 2020

Well, Dave? Are you?

