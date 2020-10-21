https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/msnbc-guest-says-ny-posts-hunter-biden-scoops-are-likely-connected-to-vladimir-putin-but-trump-is-the-desperate-one-you-guys/

You know, we’re starting to think the Left might be getting nervous about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden scoops:

It doesn’t actually look like that, Dave.

What’s it gonna take for guys like Dave to drop this and just admit that Hunter Biden is shady AF?

Guys like Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg really need it to look like Russian disinformation, because if it’s not, that means it looks like Joe Biden might actually be kind of corrupt, and the media can’t let people think that.

So Russia it is, then.

It really is.

Ha!

Well, Dave? Are you?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...