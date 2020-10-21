https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/leftists-launch-donald-trump-watch-reveal-local-trump-donors-antifa-blm-terrorist-targeting/

Far left operatives created the Donald Trump Watch website recently to reveal local Trump donors in your community.

Users are able to punch in the address of any location in the country and a map will show you the name and address of any Trump donor in the area.

The website is using FEC data to target Trump voters and donors.

According to the website they provide the names and addresses of “Americans who Give Money to Support a Racist.”

TRENDING: Barack Obama Walks Up to a Group of Biden Supporters in Philly and They Don’t Look Enthusiastic (VIDEO)

The website claims it is a privately owned website that is not affiliated with any government agencies.

Here is what we found.

We looked up Dyndot LLC.

It was a small company in San Mateo California and now has two Chinese offices and a Toronto Canada office.

What about this foreign intimidation?

Maybe Trump supporters need warning about this site.

The only reason for calling Trump a racist and doxing his supporters on-line is to let BLM and ANTIFA know where we live.

It has our names, amount of donations, and our addresses according to zipcode.

They could easily target donors in a single geographic area.

I’m not worried about Iran or Russia, but I am worried about this intimidation.

According to Wikipedia Dynadot has offices in San Mateo, CA and Zhenzhou and Beijing China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

