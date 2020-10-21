https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/never-trump-hack-sore-loser-mitt-romney-tells-cnn-not-vote-president-trump/

Never Trump hack and failed presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, AKA Pierre Delecto told CNN that he just cast his vote but that he didn’t vote for President Trump.

“I did not vote for President Trump,” Sen. Romney (RINO-UT) said.

Romney wouldn’t say if he voted for Joe Biden or wrote another candidate in.

This should not surprise anyone because Romney was the only Republican senator to vote yes on one of the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney: “I did not vote for President Trump” https://t.co/NyIQftO31d pic.twitter.com/wLuMvHydrl — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 21, 2020

Mitt Romney is angry with President Trump for pursuing corruption related to the Bidens and Burisma because Romney may be implicated in the pay-to-play scheme.

Earlier this year Mitt Romney pushed back on the burgeoning probe into Burisma, asserting the GOP Senators’ investigation into Biden-Ukraine corruption “appears political.”

Romney doesn’t want any investigation into Burisma despite overwhelming evidence of a massive money laundering scheme so he is still weighing whether to vote for a subpoena in the probe.

So why would Romney defend the Bidens’ corruption and involvement with Burisma?

Because Romney’s advisor Joseph Cofer Black joined the board of Burisma Holdings in 2017 while Hunter Biden was also serving on the board.

