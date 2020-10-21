https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-biden-ad-fails-miserably/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Michigan Millionaire Claims Trump Is Killing His Nightclub

‘Struggling’ bar owner in Biden ad is wealthy investor who supported lockdowns

The struggling Michigan bar owner at the center of a Joe Biden campaign ad is actually a wealthy tech investor whose startup was seeded by a large family inheritance. The ad, which the Biden campaign released Thursday, identifies Michigan entrepreneur Joe Malcoun as co-owner of the Blind Pig, a bar and live music venue in Ann Arbor, Mich.

According to a 2018 interview with local NBC affiliate Click on Detroit, Malcoun became a well-known “angel investor” in local tech startups after receiving a large inheritance from his wife’s late grandfather roughly a decade ago. He described the inheritance as “almost like winning the lottery…”

Malcoun has also repeatedly praised Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. After blowback on the ad, het his twitter account to private yesterday.

Continue reading at NY Post…