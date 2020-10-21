http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZViiJM37m2c/

It took a while, but the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Saints have come to an agreement that will allow fans to attend games at the Superdome.

According to Pro Football Talk:

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has approved up to 3,000 fans for this week’s home game against the Panthers. The Saints have announced that season ticket holders will have first dibs on the tickets this week. If all goes well and there are no changes in health and safety guidelines, New Orleans will allow up to 6,000 fans at both of the Saints’ November home games, and up to 15,000 fans at both of the Saints’ December home games.

The mayor’s decision perhaps comes just in the nick of time. The Saints had been actively exploring the idea of playing home games at LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Though, with the mayor’s reversal of course, Saints fans will be spared having to make the road trip to Baton Rouge.

