Three-time National Football League Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Wednesday he doesn’t think he can contract the virus that causes COVID-19 because the virus respects him.

“I don’t think COVID can get to me,” Beckham told ESPN writer Field Yates. “I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

The statement by Beckham, 27, comes nearly a week after he missed two days of practice with the Cleveland Browns, who sent him home last Thursday with an undisclosed “illness.”

The seventh-year veteran returned to the team Saturday and then played in the Browns’ 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, catching two passes for 25 yards.

Beckham’s comments come on the same day the defending national college football champion Louisiana State University banned him from any appearance at his alma mater’s facilities for two years as part of its self-imposed sanctions over payments to players by boosters.

Beckham’s involvement included passing out $2,000 worth of $100 bills on the field at the New Orleans Superdome last year following LSU’s victory over Clemson in the national championship game.

