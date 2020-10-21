https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/north-carolina-appeals-court-rules-absentee-ballots-can-come-november-12th/

On September 22nd North Carolina joined Michigan and Pennsylvania in allowing ballots to flow in for up to 9 days after the November 3rd election.

This is unheard of and invites massive fraud which is something Democrats are hoping for.

On September 28th the Trump Campaign sued to block North Carolina’s new mail-in ballot rules.

On Wednesday the 4th Circuit of Appeals ruled in favor of the new law that allows ballots to trickle in for 9 days after the election.

Why only 9 days? Why not 20 days? Why not until Christmas?

The 4th Circuit Court won’t say.

The ballots must be mailed in before Election day.

The Daily Caller reported:

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Tuesday, allowing it to count absentee ballots that arrive before Nov. 12 as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3. “All ballots must still be mailed on or before Election Day,” said Circuit Judge James Wynn in the court’s 12-3 ruling. “The change is simply an extension from three to nine days after Election Day for a timely ballot to be received and counted. That is all.” The Trump campaign and the state Republican party had sued over the extension, saying that it violated North Carolina’s election code.

