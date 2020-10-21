https://newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/alec-schemmel/2020/10/21/despite-dorsey-correction-nypost-still-locked-out-twitter

Twitter reversed its decision to censor the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story. But the war isn’t over yet.

The Post’s Twitter account has remained locked for a full seven days, according to New York Post Deputy Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris. The Post released the initial bombshell report about Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, on Oct. 14, 2020. Following a corrective response from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey himself, the Post’s article was allowed to be shared on the platform, but the outlet’s account still remains suspended.

“7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack’s apology,” tweeted Morris, who co-authored the exposé.

Uncovered personal emails from Democrat presidential candidate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, reportedly displayed the alleged corruption that both father and son partook in with Ukraine. The Post’s story allegedly found emails from a Ukrainian executive Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, thanking Hunter Biden for the opportunity to meet his father Joe Biden in Washington D.C.

Within hours of the article getting published, social media went berserk and Twitter blocked the story from being shared on its platform. Facebook also announced it would suppress the story. Twitter then began suspending the accounts of several prominent figures and organizations that shared, or attempted to share the Post’s report.

Twitter suspended the accounts of the Post, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump Campaign, Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck and even the House Judiciary (a part of the United States government) for sharing the story.

In an article, Post reporter Bruce Golding went into greater detail about the organization’s situation. “Twitter has refused to unlock The Post’s account unless the news organization deletes six tweets about its own reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails — despite a policy change sparked by outrage over that very same social-media suppression of the stories,” wrote Golding.

Twitter reportedly told the Post in an email: “While we’ve updated the policy, we don’t change enforcement retroactively. You will still need to delete the Tweets to regain access to your account.”

The Post reported that Twitter has not responded to its inquiry asking how the social media platform determined that the stories in question were allegedly based on “hacked materials.”

