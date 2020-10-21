https://www.dailywire.com/news/nypost-remains-locked-out-of-twitter-a-week-after-publishing-bombshell-hunter-biden-report

The New York Post remains locked out of its Twitter account one week after the social media platform suspended it for publishing a series of bombshell stories on emails allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access [The New York Post’s] Twitter account, despite [Jack Dorsey’s] apology,” the Post’s deputy politics editor Emma-Jo Morris tweeted on Wednesday morning, referencing a public apology made by Twitter’s CEO about the way the platform handled the articles’ publishing.

7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack‘s apology. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 21, 2020

After the initial Post story dropped purporting to show an email exchange between Biden and an executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, Twitter banned users from tweeting out or sharing the story through direct messages on its platform. The company said that the story violated its prohibition on “hacked material.”

There is no evidence suggesting the emails at the center of the Biden stories were obtained through hacking. The Post addressed the censorship in an Oct. 15 editorial on ripping Twitter’s censorship as a double-standard meant to protect the Democratic nominee for president:

With the flimsiest of excuses, Twitter prevented its users from sharing, even privately, Post reporting that shows Hunter Biden monetized access to his father when Joe Biden was vice president — and its after-the-fact rationale was just as bogus. Its supposed rules would ban most mainstream journalism in the Trump era. But it’s clear that weeks before the election, CEO Jack Dorsey is interested only in suppressing material embarrassing to the Democratic nominee.

Dorsey apologized for the heavy-handed approach to censoring the story and Twitter executive Vijaya Gadde promised that Twitter would overhaul its “hacked material policy” after the blowback. As The Daily Wire reports:

Users who attempted to tweet out the story were met with a message that read, “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more.” Users who clicked on the link were taken to a page that blocked them from reading the article, claiming, “Warning: this link may be unsafe.” Twitter went so far as to lock the accounts of some users who disseminated the story, such as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the New York Post itself. Dorsey wrote, “Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”

Twitter has now lifted its outright ban on sharing the Post stories on Biden’s alleged emails. The Post’s account remains locked, however, until the media company deletes tweets that Twitter has flagged as being in violation of its policy, likely including the tweet originally sharing the Post’s reporting of the emails.

“And we continue to stand by every word of our reporting — and so, apparently, do Hunter and Joe Biden since NEITHER has disputed the authenticity of the e-mails or the ownership of the hard drive,” Post op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari tweeted on Wednesday morning.

And we continue to stand by every word of our reporting — and so, apparently, do Hunter and Joe Biden since NEITHER has disputed the authenticity of the e-mails or the ownership of the hard drive. https://t.co/2NYfIafVSl — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 21, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

