On Tuesday night, hard-left Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) joined a group of gamers in a live-streamed event that was organized by Hasan Piker, a vlogger who infamously said in 2019 that “America deserved 9/11.”

In August 2019, Piker, a Young Turks commentator, reviewing a clip of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) talking to podcast host Joe Rogan, mocked Crenshaw on a Twitch live stream, ranting, “This guy has the understanding of foreign policy of, like, a 12-year-old. What the f***? What the f*** is wrong with this dude? Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f***ing soldier — f***ed his eye hole with their d**?” He added, “Isn’t that how he f***ing lost his dumba** eye, because he got his f***ing eye hole f***ed by a brave soldier?”

Piker added later, “America deserved 9/11, dude. F*** it, I’m saying it.”

After he was slammed for his remarks, Piker tweeted, “Americas foreign policy decisions has lead (sic) to 911. this would’ve been a controversial thing to say in 2001. stop being a f***ing idiot. We supplied arms to and trained bin laden. we destabilized the region long before 911. and now we’re stuck in perpetual war, which dan crenshaw was trying to justify in that clip. it’s exactly this kind of attitude that has sent thousands of young men and women overseas to die.”

we supplied arms to and trained bin laden. we destabilized the region long before 911. and now we’re stuck in perpetual war, which dan crenshaw was trying to justify in that clip. it’s exactly this kind of attitude that has sent thousands of young men and women overseas to die. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 21, 2019

Piker also stated, “It’s messed up that I would even give the opportunity to the right to try to morally grandstand on an issue like this, when they are 100% responsible for all the bloodshed that’s been caused.”

The event Tuesday night featured the game “Among Us.”

“At the beginning of the stream, Ocasio-Cortez announced an ‘amazing lineup’ of gamers, including Piker, who ‘wrangled’ the event together at the last minute,” The Washington Free Beacon reported, adding that the event was designed to urge viewers to make plans to vote.

After Piker’s vile 2019 comments targeting Crenshaw, the Texas Congressman responded that Piker “seems to confuse ‘Improvised Explosive Device’ with some weird terrorist fantasy. Lol sorry for triggering you Hasan.” Crenshaw added, “You’re no Pete Davidson, stop trying so hard.”

.@hasanthehun seems to confuse “Improvised Explosive Device” with some weird terrorist fantasy. Lol sorry for triggering you Hasan. You’re no Pete Davidson, stop trying so hard. https://t.co/0w2Cp95ctt — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 22, 2019

Crenshaw lost his eye during his third deployment from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

“Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan,” the Republican’s campaign website explains. “He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged. Dan was completely blind and the doctors did not believe he would ever see again. Tara stood by him every day and night, keeping faith and praying he would see again. After several difficult surgeries, he eventually regained sight in his left eye, a miracle according to the head surgeon.”

Crenshaw served two more deployments following the serious injury, and has received recognitions including two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.

