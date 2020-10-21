https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/okeefe-strikes-head-global-competitive-analysis-google-admits-platforms-influencing-way-didnt-sign-video/

O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas on Wednesday released another bombshell undercover video exposing Google.

The head of Google’s Global Competitive Analysis admitted the platforms “are influencing you in a way that you didn’t sign up for.”

“People don’t know what is happening to them,” Ashwin Agrawal said.

“The more you see a Biden ad…you’re going to become for Biden,” he said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @Google Head of Global Competitive Analysis “The truth is that these platforms are influencing you in a way that you didn’t sign up for.” “People don’t know what is happening to them.” “The more you see a Biden ad…you’re going to become for Biden.”#GoogleExposed pic.twitter.com/JKIuF9mNxO — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 21, 2020

Project Veritas on Monday evening released undercover video of a Google program manager confirming election interference in favor of Joe Biden.

“When you type in Donald Trump it’s all negative and when you type in Joe Biden it’s all positive,” Project Veritas said to Google program manager Ritesh Lakhkar.

Ritesh Lakhkar responded and said, “It’s skewed by owners and drivers of the algorithm.”

The Justice Department this week sued “monopolist” Google for violating anti-trust laws.

