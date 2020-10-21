Two of the more accurate pollsters of the 2016 election see a tightening race as the 2020 election hits its final stretch.

“Today’s Trump vs. Biden poll finds that the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has suddenly gotten much tighter,” wrote Jed Graham of Investor’s Business Daily, the publication behind the poll. “IBD/TIPP’s latest 2020 presidential poll shows that Republicans are rallying around Trump, Biden is leaking Democratic support, and the gap among independents has narrowed.”

The IBD/TIPP poll, which is released daily, had Biden leading Trump, 48.1% to 45.8%, nationally on Oct. 20, a 2.3-point advantage for Biden. That stands in stark contrast to the current RealClearPolitics average , which shows Biden leading by 7.9 points nationally. IBD/TIPP’s Oct. 21 poll showed similar results, with Biden leading with 48.5% to Trump’s 46%, a new high for the president.

“Since the IBD/TIPP 2020 Presidential Election Tracking Poll launched on Monday, Oct. 12, Biden’s support has slipped 3.8 points, from 51.9% to a new low-water mark of 48.1%,” Graham said. “Trump poll numbers have gone the other way, rising 2.4 points to his new high-water mark of 45.8%. Biden’s lead peaked at 8.6 points in the Oct. 13 presidential poll.”

With the race getting so narrow down the homestretch, Graham questioned whether the results were “shades of 2016.”

“In 2016, almost all presidential polls pointed to a Hillary Clinton victory over Donald Trump,” Graham said. “The IBD/TIPP Poll was one of only two election polls credited with predicting President Trump’s 2016 surprise showing. TIPP, IBD’s polling partner, succeeded in picking up on the greater enthusiasm among Republicans for their candidate.”

The recent IBD/TIPP polling once again sees a similar trend in enthusiasm.

“The latest IBD/TIPP Trump vs. Biden poll has some similarities with the Trump vs. Clinton race,” Graham said. “Republicans again seem more excited about their candidate.”

The final IBD/TIPP poll of the 2016 race saw Trump leading Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, 45% to 43.4%, a 1.6-point advantage. While Trump won the election, he lost the national popular vote by 2.1 points. Despite incorrectly calling the national race, IBD/TIPP was rated as one of the two most accurate pollsters during the 2016 election in a Washington Post analysis , only being bested by McClatchy/Marist polls.

But elections in the United States are decided by the Electoral College, not a national popular vote. When it came to polling in 2016, it was swing states that pollsters had the most trouble nailing down. Trump ended up winning many states that polls showed him trailing in, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

One pollster that seemed to have its fingers on the pulse of the election in 2016 swing states was Trafalgar Group. It was the only polling operation to show correctly that Trump was leading in Michigan and Pennsylvania, two states that helped push Trump to victory.

“We ended up having an incredible year,” Robert Cahaly, Trafalgar’s head pollster, recently told National Review. “I mean, we got Pennsylvania right. We got Michigan right. We had the best poll in five of the battleground states in 2016. And I actually predicted 306 to 232 on the Electoral College. And we went from doing a little bit of polling on the side to that [being] our primary business in about 24 hours. And since then, that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Trafalgar is standing by itself again in 2020, with its polls showing Trump ahead or narrowly behind in key battleground states.

The pollster’s latest Wisconsin poll shows Biden leading, 47.6% to 46.3%, a slim 1.3-point advantage dwarfed by the current RealClearPolitics average that shows Biden up 6.3 points. Trafalgar shows similar results in Pennsylvania , where its more recent poll has Biden leading Trump, 47.4% to 45.1%, a 2.3-point edge for Biden. The current RealClearPolitics average in Pennsylvania has Biden leading by 3.7 points.

In other swing states, Trafalgar’s polls actually give Trump the advantage. In Michigan , the pollster has Trump leading Biden, 46.5% to 45.9%, a slim 0.6-point edge. But RealClearPolitics’s average says the opposite, showing Biden leading by 7.2 points. Its latest Florida poll has Trump leading Biden, 48.4% to 46.1%, or 2.3 points. The current RealClearPolitics average in Florida shows Biden up by 1.6 points. In Arizona , Trafalgar has Trump ahead, 47.8% to 43.8%, a 4-point lead. The RealClearPolitics average shows Biden leading by 3.1 points in the state. Trafalgar also shows Trump ahead, 47.8% to 46.1%, in its most recent North Carolina poll, a 1.7-point edge. RealClearPolitics’s average has Biden leading by 2.3 points.

Trafalgar says it succeeds where others fail by accounting for “social-desirability bias,” what some have called the “shy Trump voter.” Trafalgar says it has methods of getting past that bias, giving the public a more accurate look at what’s really happening.

“I’ve got to get past what you want to say in public and get to what you really feel because what’s in your heart is going to be what’s on that ballot,” Cahaly said.

As for the 2020 race, Cahaly stands alone in predicting a Trump victory.

“If it all happened right now, my best guess would be an Electoral College victory in the high 270s, low 280s,” he said.