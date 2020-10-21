https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/outrage-mob-comes-for-chris-pratt-over-his-christian-faith-and-private-politics-and-then-for-his-avengers-costars-for-defending-him/

The mob is coming for Chris Pratt again.

So, what’s he done this time? Worn a problematic t-shirt? Supported a veterans’ charity?

Nope. It’s so much worse than that. This time he’s … chosen not to attend a fundraising event for Joe Biden hosted by “Avengers” directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

As a huge Avengers and Black Panther fan, I could not be more excited for our grassroots fundraiser tomorrow with @doncheadle, @chrisevans, @markruffalo, @zoesaldana, the @Russo_Brothers, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd. Chip in any amount now: https://t.co/WhxiefvKXS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

The horror. The absolute horror.

RedState’s Brandon Morse has more:

The Hatred Thrown at Chris Pratt Is Proof of His Importance to America https://t.co/O8Efw9u0or — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 19, 2020

The only thing that could possibly make all of this worse is that some of Pratt’s “Avengers” co-stars are defending him.

“Alleged political and religious beliefs.” Just look at this:

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

And here’s Pratt’s friend, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, too:

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Can you believe it?

Obviously their defense of Pratt cannot go unpunished. And it’s not going unpunished:

Mark, buddy, the tell here is that you said he’s “not overtly political as a rule.” Being able to ignore politics *is* political, because it’s an expression of privilege AND a refusal to do your duty as a citizen in our society and recognize that we’re all in this together. — Zlatan Librahimović (@BostonJerry) October 20, 2020

His church is anti-LGBTQ. That is extremely political at a time when people’s rights and freedoms and very lives are at stake. That’s how I see him living his life. — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) October 20, 2020

The way he chooses to live his life alienates, marginalizes, and ultimately does real harm to people who live differently from him– whether they choose to, or were born into a different life. If you’re his friend, stop defending him here, talk to HIM about the hurt he’s causing. — The Tea With A Clock in its Walls 🕰 (@teaberryblue) October 20, 2020

not you too pic.twitter.com/KGW6RvtGlQ — lem ❖ | carrie day (@nvtquinn) October 21, 2020

Not you sticking up for a trump supporter … pic.twitter.com/TFpXj7AZ5E — jillian 444 (@Ursentientbeing) October 21, 2020

Going up for a Trump supporter using a black man’s quote like the clown you is pic.twitter.com/h0Ltgj948D — all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) October 21, 2020

Seriously, y’all, keep Chris in your prayers because he was put at the bottom of a list of Chrises for belonging to a church that believes in conversion therapy and is anti-gay, and well, is a really big fan of the guy who has disenfranchised so many in this country. pic.twitter.com/EziNhSOGx7 — The world needs more Goldens, STAT! (@auggiesnoise) October 21, 2020

He attends a church that hates my existence and a large number of the people I love. There are other churches that aren’t like that. This isn’t about him being a “Christian”. — Chl🎃ë – #WearA(Hallowe’en)Mask – 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@Red_Rebellious) October 20, 2020

And there’s plenty more where that came from. And it’s vicious AF:

Chris Pratt’s MCU co-stars are defending him from the cancel mob. They’re now being bullied & harassed too. Zoe Saldana is getting the worst with racist slurs like “coon.” Marvel panders to these woke ideologues who are now attacking them for defending a “cis white man.” pic.twitter.com/Z18ky2E210 — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) October 21, 2020

When you’re so woke that you resort to racism to shame someone for defending the content of a friend’s character.

And yet most of these mouth-breathers would describe themselves as “anti-fascists.” https://t.co/Sow6moMQRU — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 21, 2020

Chris Pratt is widely understood to be one of the most down-to-earth Hollywood A-listers out there. He’s got a reputation for humility and kindness and strong religious faith. The fact that he’s not constantly up there using his soapbox to preach the Gospel of Wokeness is actually really refreshing and is a testament to his character.

And it’s really refreshing to see even his very liberal costars standing up for him. These days, that’s not an easy thing to do.

Standing up for a friend publicly is social media at its highest level. Doing so, when it invites scrutiny is next level. Thank you, James & much love to you, @prattprattpratt & your families. — Rob Whisenhunt (@WhisenhuntRob) October 20, 2020

Good on Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and James Gunn.

And as for all the haters:

If you are trying to cancel Chris Pratt because he didn’t attend a Biden fundraiser, you are a douchebag. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2020

