The mob is coming for Chris Pratt again.

So, what’s he done this time? Worn a problematic t-shirt? Supported a veterans’ charity?

Nope. It’s so much worse than that. This time he’s … chosen not to attend a fundraising event for Joe Biden hosted by “Avengers” directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

The horror. The absolute horror. 

RedState’s Brandon Morse has more:

The only thing that could possibly make all of this worse is that some of Pratt’s “Avengers” co-stars are defending him.

“Alleged political and religious beliefs.” Just look at this:

And here’s Pratt’s friend, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, too:

Can you believe it?

Obviously their defense of Pratt cannot go unpunished. And it’s not going unpunished:

And there’s plenty more where that came from. And it’s vicious AF:

When you’re so woke that you resort to racism to shame someone for defending the content of a friend’s character.

Chris Pratt is widely understood to be one of the most down-to-earth Hollywood A-listers out there. He’s got a reputation for humility and kindness and strong religious faith. The fact that he’s not constantly up there using his soapbox to preach the Gospel of Wokeness is actually really refreshing and is a testament to his character.

And it’s really refreshing to see even his very liberal costars standing up for him. These days, that’s not an easy thing to do.

Good on Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and James Gunn.

And as for all the haters:

