Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson said to “The 700 Club” on Tuesday that God told him President Donald Trump is going to emerge victorious in the election next month, followed by great turmoil and then, more than five years later, an asteroid will strike the Earth that may bring an end to life, The Hill reported.

“First of all, I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election,’’ Robertson said. “That doesn’t mean you sit home and don’t vote. That means you get out and do everything you can to work, but he’s going to win.”

A tumultuous period would then follow his victory, Robertson said, which would include civil unrest, at least two assassination attempts on Trump and a war against Israel that will be “put down by God,” after which the world will have a period of “at least five years or more of extraordinary peace,” before the asteroid arrives.

USA Today pointed out that Robertson has made similar statements in the past, saying in 1976 that the world would end in 1982 and his 1990 book “The New Millennium” predicted that Earth would be destroyed on April 29, 2007.

