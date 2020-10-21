https://www.theblaze.com/news/peanuts-holiday-specials-network-tv

The year 2020 has brought us the coronavirus, rioting, massive unemployment, social separation, fighting in the streets, a presidential campaign from hell — and

now a small asteroid may hit Earth the day before the election. One can only hope, right?

So if you were counting on a little respite from the madness — you know, like the “Peanuts” holiday specials that air on network TV every year — well, 2020 will continue to break your hearts.

Huh?

Since Apple TV+ acquired exclusive rights to the entire library of Charles Schulz’s animated specials, for the first time since 1965 those “Peanuts” specials — “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — can be seen only on Apple TV+,

FaithWire reported.

That’s right. No more of Snoopy dancing on regular TV.

The outlet said the agreement is

part of a plan between Apple and Wildbrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions.

Each of the three specials

will be available for free for a few days on Apple TV+: the Halloween special is accessible for free from Oct. 30-Nov. 1, the Thanksgiving special from Nov. 25-27, and the Christmas show from Dec. 11-13, FaithWire said.

Apple also said it’s creating additional “Peanuts” specials to celebrate Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve, and the back-to-school season at the end of summer, the outlet noted.

How are folks reacting?

As you can imagine, Twitter is abuzz with venom over the move. Users are accusing the powers that be of selling out, denying the joy the specials bring to families and individuals who don’t have internet access, and for squelching a tradition that has put the country on the same page — even for just a little while — when we’re already so polarized:

“@ABCNetwork Why do you hate everyone? Did you just feel like 2020 wasn’t bad enough so you needed to make it worse? Because you succeeded. So…congratulations???” one commenter asked.

“2020 BLOWWWWS!!!” another user noted. “The point of having them on network TV is the country coming together and watching at the same time. That’s being taken from us. The ‘Peanuts’ specials are one of the very FEW things that brings US together.”

“Decades of people sharing this with generations of children, the love and feeling it brings to those that make it a tradition and you sell out for AppleTV? What the hell?” another commenter said. “Screw AppleTV. I can’t believe you took this from people.”

And, of course:

Image source: Twitter, redacted

