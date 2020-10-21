https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-says-shes-not-answering-questions-hunter-biden-story-about-overseas?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that she was not going to answer questions related to reports on Hunter Biden’s emails about his business deals overseas while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

“I’m sorry. I’m not answering your questions, OK?” she said when asked about the latest Hunter Biden reports at a news conference. “We’re talking about the coronavirus. I don’t have all day for questions, and that’s what we’re taking now.”

According to a report published on Thursday, a person on an email chain with Hunter Biden confirmed the authenticity of email exchanges about Biden’s involvement in a China business deal while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

