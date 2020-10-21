http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fwWKjxenGA8/

Hundreds of boaters gathered for a pro-Trump boat parade on the waters near Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend while thousands more Trump supporters turned out in Miami for another massive event on Monday.

Robert Candler shared photos with Breitbart News of the event dubbed “Cray Sea For Trump:”

“Hundreds of boats took to the water in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon doing a parade on both the north and south Bank of Jacksonville’s Riverwalk,” Candler said.

“Supporters lined the bridges waving flags along with horns and signs,” he added.

“Just an awesome event supporting President Trump.”

Meanwhile, Twitter user @SandyForLiberty said an estimated 75,000 cars rallied for Trump in Miami on Monday:

In Miami. Cars were counted by helicopter.

It took 3 hours just to get onto the route. 55,000 counted at the meeting point, another 20,000 joining the line. For you Biden voters, that’s 75,000 vehicles caravaning for Donald J Trump in MIAMI FLORIDA!!

Red Wave! pic.twitter.com/0dq3xxHUJS — Sandy 🇺🇸 🇳🇴 🇱🇺 (@SandyForLiberty) October 21, 2020

Marc Caputo reported there were “miles of honking cars & trucks waving Trump & American flags.” He also said a resident was denouncing the “smattering” of Biden supporters as “communista!”

Southwest 8th Street has that Calle Ocho-MAGA vibe, miles of honking cars & trucks waving Trump & American flags (a few Cuban ones, too). There’s a smattering of Biden folks as well, denounced by the guy in the balcony who keeps shouting “communista!” Because Miami pic.twitter.com/F9Vfz8953d — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 18, 2020

James Gagel said the parade was still rolling six hours later:

This Trump Caravan in Miami is still rolling by after 6 hours! Cubans and other Hispanics know that Socialism is the door to Communism. They roundly reject Biden’s Socialst pact with the ultra Left! pic.twitter.com/blBxJCL9VK — James Gagel (@JamesGagelUSA) October 18, 2020

Other video showed a carnival-like atmosphere for Trump:

🚨📺WATCH THIS📺🚨 THOUSANDS of Hispanics gathered in Miami today for an anti-socialism caravan and concert in support of President @realDonaldTrump. Latino enthusiasm for President Trump is very real—and it is growing! pic.twitter.com/1wExbTlgsX — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 18, 2020

A recent Florida poll found the presidential race is neck-and-neck and that Trump has the support of 43 percent of Hispanics in the state.

