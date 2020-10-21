https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/please-clap-handful-supporters-show-kamala-harriss-north-carolina-event-joe-biden-hides-basement-video/

Kamala Harris traveled to Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday as Joe Biden hid in his Delaware basement with only 13 days to go until Election Day.

Kamala Harris didn’t speak to reporters after she deplaned in North Carolina. She beelined to the vehicle waiting for her and jumped in without answering any questions.

WATCH:

Only a handful of supporters showed up to see Kamala Harris for her “get out the vote” event.

It looks like 10 people came out to support Kamala Harris in North Carolina, a battleground state with 15 electoral votes.

*Please clap*

WATCH:

5 people stood in social distancing circles like little kindergartners.

Last week President Trump spoke to THOUSANDS of supporters at a Greenville, North Carolina MAGA rally.

Trump will be in North Carolina again tonight for a MAGA rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport.

