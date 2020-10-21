https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/please-clap-handful-supporters-show-kamala-harriss-north-carolina-event-joe-biden-hides-basement-video/

Kamala Harris traveled to Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday as Joe Biden hid in his Delaware basement with only 13 days to go until Election Day.

Kamala Harris didn’t speak to reporters after she deplaned in North Carolina. She beelined to the vehicle waiting for her and jumped in without answering any questions.

WATCH:

.@KamalaHarris arrives in Asheville, NC where she’ll make remarks at an early vote launch. I’ll be on the stop with her today and will thread coverage under here! pic.twitter.com/kQcZCa0SdL — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) October 21, 2020

Only a handful of supporters showed up to see Kamala Harris for her “get out the vote” event.

It looks like 10 people came out to support Kamala Harris in North Carolina, a battleground state with 15 electoral votes.

*Please clap*

WATCH:

A good look at campaigning during a deadly respiratory pandemic: @KamalaHarris steps down off stage to socially distant greet folks, her detail quickly hands her a black mask before she gets to close, then Harris proceeds to bump elbows and take a socially distant selfie pic.twitter.com/rhY4CYC8ET — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) October 21, 2020

5 people stood in social distancing circles like little kindergartners.

“13 days” Harris says til the election, “ and we can’t spare a minute, can we sista?” she adds speaking directly to Elinor in the front pic.twitter.com/tmhisvBPjw — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) October 21, 2020

Last week President Trump spoke to THOUSANDS of supporters at a Greenville, North Carolina MAGA rally.

Trump will be in North Carolina again tonight for a MAGA rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport.

