A new poll shows most Americans think the Senate should vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, but her nomination hasn’t improved President Donald Trump’s approval ratings.

The poll, conducted online of 1,994 registered voters between Oct. 16-18 for Politico/Morning Consult, shows 51% think the Senate should confirm Barrett, while 28% say she should not be confirmed. Another 21% didn’t have an opinion about her nomination.

The survey shows support for her confirmation grew after the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings last week. Last month, when she was first nominated, just 37% of voters said she should be confirmed.

In addition, 54% said they think her confirmation will make the court at least somewhat more conservative.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating remains below 50% less than 2 weeks before the election, according to the poll:

43% approve of the job he’s doing, down from 45% last week;

55% disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

46% say they trust Democrat nominee Joe Biden to handle the high court, compared to 39% for Trump.

The poll did not include questions concerning the race itself, reports Politico, but Biden is ahead of Trump by 10 points in national polling averages from The New York Times and FiveThirtyEight, and by 9 points in the RealClearPolitics average, reports Politico.

Other polls show voters more divided on Barrett, including a New York Times/Siena College poll on Tuesday that showed voters were divided on her nomination itself by 44% for and 42% against.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll also found:

45% said the Senate should vote as soon as possible on Barrett.

34% said the Senate should vote only if Trump is reelected.

24% said Congress should pass a law to increase the number of Supreme Court justices.

The poll carried a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

