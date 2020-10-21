https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/21/politifact-flags-trump-campaign-ad-as-false-says-joe-bidens-plan-does-not-call-for-direct-tax-increases/

PolitiFact is giving the Trump campaign a “false” rating on an ad that allegedly takes Joe Biden out of context three times, claiming that he told voters he plans to raise their taxes. During the Democratic primary, a lot of candidates said a lot of things about taxes and fracking and such, but now that we’re down to the general, Biden’s policies are starting to take shape, and PolitiFact says Biden’s tax plan doesn’t call for “direct” tax increases on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.

NEW: A Trump campaign ad takes Joe Biden out of context three times, falsely claiming that Biden repeatedly told voters he plans to raise their taxes. Biden’s plan does not call for direct tax increases on anyone making less than $400,000 per year. https://t.co/q6HX4eymJe — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 21, 2020

So, since we’re talking about taking things out of context, where did that “direct” come from?

The wordsmithing here does not go unnoticed. #politihack — DuncanDowntown™️ (@DuncanDowntown) October 21, 2020

The word “direct” gives up the game. — Gerry (@GerryDales) October 21, 2020

Keywords being “direct tax increases”. Pay no attention to my other hand, however. — A Lynn (@ALynn69619494) October 21, 2020

Since you are not more clear @PolitiFact, direct or indirect, a tax increase is a tax increase. — sam henry (@gubanok) October 21, 2020

The 401k tax hikes drops this down to married couples making $80k — Joemama’s Free Press (@Joemama75) October 21, 2020

Nice parsing there, fellas. ‘direct’ — Wooden Nickel (@WoodenNickelTX) October 21, 2020

I don’t recall Biden saying “direct.” — ⚡️CougarDon⚡️ (@CougarDon1) October 21, 2020

Pssst…reversing the trump tax cuts will raise taxes on people making waaaaay less than $400k. I’m one of them. 🙄 — Rx Mayhem (@RxMayhem) October 21, 2020

Biden has repeatedly said he’d repeal the Trump tax cuts, which cut taxes for 64% of Americans. Remarkable that you make no attempt to address those admissions.https://t.co/zJG6p9WQ7U pic.twitter.com/0tA9sB5pEo — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) October 21, 2020

After doing a little research, Biden’s plan will definitely raise our taxes. — That Dude 💯 (@Rightguy420) October 21, 2020

Your weasel word is “direct”. What about indirect? What does canceling the Trump tax cuts do? — Question Assumptions (@QA_NJ) October 21, 2020

Biden said he’d roll back the Trump tax cuts.

That’s completely separate from his *other* plan to raise taxes (The one you’re trying to defend). Biden is the one lying you absolute hacks. — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoL1fe) October 21, 2020

Wow this is a vicious lie. Truth is taxes will go up under Biden.

Enemy of the people. — KevCO (@kevnatch) October 21, 2020

He has said it. I’ve heard him. This is selective fact checking. Politifact is biased, you can never trust a biased source for fact checking.https://t.co/llFTsxBEzU — james (@jchappy61) October 21, 2020

Here again PolitiFact shades the story to protect Biden. He admits that he would raise other taxes that would of course impact people farther down the pay scale. You acknowledge this with the “direct tax increases” in your phrasing. PolitiFact is in the bag for the left. — Coachie Woachie (@Xfourpatts) October 21, 2020

Fact check: Joe Biden will raise taxes on couples making $80K. — Bodhi (@18310891dbrianf) October 21, 2020

This is false. PolitiFact is spreading lies for Biden. Check the 401ks — Filip Corak (@FCorak) October 21, 2020

Key word: DIRECT — Newt’s Law 🦎 (@NewtInMotion) October 21, 2020

What exactly is a ‘direct tax increase’? Does an ‘indirect tax increase’ not take money out of my pocket or something. (Stupid people shouldn’t try to play semantics.) — Gentleman Jon 🇺🇸 (@GentlemanJonD) October 21, 2020

We were also assured by Nancy Pelosi that the GOP tax cuts were going to be “Armageddon.” Can we get a fact-check on that, please?

And we’re not sure, but did PolitiFact do a fact-check on that ad the Biden campaign pulled after its struggling bar owner was revealed to be a millionaire angel investor?

Joe Biden assures man who says he benefited from GOP tax cut that his taxes will be raised https://t.co/k3qX8ythCb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 29, 2020

