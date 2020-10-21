https://www.theblaze.com/news/poll-a-majority-of-voters-support-amy-comey-barrets-confirmation-a-much-bigger-majority-opposes-packing-the-court

Over the duration of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett earned the support of a majority of American voters, according to a new poll.

The latest Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that a majority of registered voters surveyed, 51%, said the Senate should vote to confirm her as a Supreme Court justice. Only 28% of those surveyed said the Senate should not vote to confirm her. About 1 in 5 voters, 21%, have no opinion on Barrett’s confirmation.

Since Morning Consult began polling voters on Barrett’s nomination in September, support for the judge has steadily grown. In September, only 37% of voters supported her confirmation to the Supreme Court. In early October that number grew to 46% of all voters and by mid-October it was 48%. Now at a 51% majority, support for Barrett has grown 14 points since her nomination was announced.

The biggest increase in support is among independent voters. On Sept. 26, only 28% of self-identified independents supported Barrett, while 31% of independents said they opposed the Senate voting to confirm Barrett. Now, 44% of independent voters support Barrett’s confirmation and 24% oppose it.

Barrett even made strides with Democrats. While most Democrats still oppose her confirmation, in September only 14% said they supported her. Now, 32% of Democrats surveyed say they support a Senate vote to confirm Barrett, despite most voters expecting she will move the court in a more conservative direction.

“A slim majority of voters now back Senate confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court — a level of support that has increased by double digits since President Trump nominated her last month,” said Kyle Dropp, co-founder and president of Morning Consult. “Voters are also aware of the impact her confirmation could have on the court, as 54 percent believe her confirmation will make the Supreme Court at least somewhat more conservative.”

The survey also asked voters if Congress should pass a law increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court. Only 24% of voters support packing the court, while 47% of voters said Congress should only allow nine justices to serve on the court. And 29% of those surveyed did not have an opinion on the size of the court.

Judge Barrett is meeting with senators on Capitol Hill this week as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote to advance her nomination on Thursday. The full Senate is expected to vote to confirm Barrett on Monday, Oct. 26.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) last week indicated he believes Republicans have enough votes to confirm Barrett to the high court. Only Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have each said they don’t believe the Senate should vote on a Supreme Court nomination before the Nov. 3 election.

