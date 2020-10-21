http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZJ8ZR9r51aA/

President Trump and Joe Biden (D) are deadlocked in battleground Wisconsin, a Susquehanna Polling and Research survey released Wednesday showed.

“If the election for President were being held today, would you vote for Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, or Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party candidate?” the survey, fielded October 16-19 among 500 likely general election voters, asked.

Trump and Biden garnered 45 percent each, reflecting a three-point loss for the former vice president, who held a slight lead in the survey’s September 23 poll. In that survey, Biden saw 48 percent support to President Trump’s 46 percent.

Of the three percent who said they remain undecided, 12 percent of those indicated that they are leaning toward Biden and nine percent said they were leaning toward Trump. However, 40 percent refused to reveal their leanings or intentions, and 34 percent said they are “not leaning” or are “still undecided.”

The survey also asked respondents who they believe their neighbors are voting for. Voters who guessed their neighbors are voting for Trump led by a double-digit margin, 43 percent to the 26 percent who guessed Biden. Additionally, 40 percent of voters believe Trump will win the election, followed by 39 percent who believe it will be Biden, and 20 percent who remain unsure.

While registered Republicans represented 39 percent of the respondents (compared to 35 percent for Democrats, 19 percent for independents, and seven percent who have no party affiliation), 37 percent of respondents said they tend to think of themselves as an independent voter, while 30 percent said they view themselves as a Democrat. Twenty-nine percent said they think of themselves as Republican.

The survey’s margin of error is +/-4.3 percent.

Trump enjoyed an upset victory in the Badger State in 2016, outperforming expectations and adding the state to his winning column.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

