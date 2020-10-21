http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VnwFsTjRVLY/

If voters elect Joe Biden in November, they will reward Democrats for their overturn the 2016 presidential election through unlawful, unconstitutional, and even violent means. If that happens, Democrats will do it again — and our Republic will be in danger.

If Trump wins, Democrats will learn a hard lesson that extremist tactics do not work. On the other hand, if Biden wins, the left will continue to sow chaos. Like a screaming child who is throwing a tantrum for a cookie, giving in only encourages more tantrums.

The child is the left. The “cookie” is our constitutional republic. And the tantrum has caused divisions that will only become worse, not better, if the left is rewarded for the radical tactics it has embraced for the past four years.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign spun the phony “Russia collusion” conspiracy theory, hiring an ex-British spy to produce a false “dossier” — ironically, relying on an informant who was himself suspected of being a Russian agent. Clinton’s oppo research became the basis for an FBI investigation that continued long after the government knew the truth. They lied to a FISA court and persecuted National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, a man they knew to be innocent, in an effort to overthrow Trump.

Next came the impeachment, which Democrats backed long before Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president became known. Relying on a so-called “whistleblower” — who happened to be a CIA officer with ties to Joe Biden — Democrats said Trump had committed an impeachable offense before they had seen the transcript, which contradicted their accusations. They put the country through the hell of impeachment in an election year — as coronavirus arrived — just to smear Trump.

Then, this summer, as most of the country was forced to stay home from work due to coronavirus restrictions, Democrats unleashed mobs of “racial justice” protesters, throwing aside the “social distancing” rules for the sake of a politically useful cause. When the resulting riots engulfed 48 out of 50 major American cities, Democrats claimed the protests were “mostly peaceful” and criticized the police response. For several tense days in D.C., the riots threatened the White House itself.

Just weeks before the election, Democrats unveiled a new effort to remove the president through the 25th Amendment. They have done their best to override the will of the voters. Will voters reward these unprecedented tactics by giving them power?

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

