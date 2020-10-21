https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-plans-cast-his-ballot-early-florida-saturday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Donald Trump on Saturday plans to cast his 2020 election ballot early in Florida, a key swing state that he won during the 2016 election cycle.

“President Trump plans to early vote on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said, according to reports.

Trump in 2019 switched his official residence from New York to Florida.

With less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump by 2.1 points in the Sunshine State according to the RealClearPolitics poll average.

The battleground swing state went to Republican George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, then to Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and then to Republican candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

