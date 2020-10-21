https://100percentfedup.com/biden-imploding-over-laptop-reports-trump-tells-fox-and-friends-that-campaign-is-reelection-campaign-going-very-well-two-weeks-from-election-day/

President Trump said his campaign was going “very well” and that Joe Biden was “imploding” over reports about a laptop allegedly belonging to his son, Hunter, in a wide-ranging Tuesday morning interview with “Fox & Friends.”

“It’s just going very well,” Trump said of his campaign, adding of Biden: “I think he’s imploding, you look at all that corruption in his family, tremendous corruption.” Trump was referring to recent revelations about a laptop, which allegedly contained emails about Hunter’s business dealings, and reportedly suggests ties to his father, former vice president Joe Biden, in Ukraine and China.

“That laptop, no one has ever seen anything like it, he’s gone into hiding,” Trump said.

On Fox & Friends, Donald Trump says [checks notes] Joe Biden is “imploding” pic.twitter.com/KmC9lMJNHc — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 20, 2020

The president also responded to calls by House Republicans for Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate. “We got to get the attorney general to act, and he’s got to act fast, he’s got to appoint somebody,” Trump said.

Latest: BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Says He’s Turned Over “Numerous Pornographic Images Of Underage Girls” From Hunter Biden’s Laptop To DE State Police [VIDEO]

Trump spoke two days before the second presidential debate, where he predicted what he expects, and accused Biden of playing a “dirtier” game than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

“Hillary was a much smarter person than him, but they play a much dirtier game, and she was dirty with emails and everyone else… she was terrible,” he said.

On the election, the president framed it on issues such as taxes and regulations, and warned of a socialist nightmare if Biden was to win in two weeks. “The bottom line: The American dream, the great American dream versus being a socialist hellhole,” he said when asked what the difference is between him and Biden winning.

To the great people of New York, California, and Illinois, your states are way too highly taxed, big crime, people fleeing, and just about every other problem you can have. VOTE TRUMP, I will turn them around for you, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

On the election, Trump was as upbeat as he had been in a call on Monday, where he predicted victory on Nov. 3 and touted the campaign’s performance in a number of key battleground states.

“We’re up in Florida, way up, we’re up in North Carolina…Pennsylvania is pretty even, we got a ruling yesterday that was ridiculous, where they can count ballots after the election is over,” he said, referring to a Supreme Court ruling.

Trump also talked about the coronavirus, particularly the recovery which he described as a “super v,” and touted his administration’s response to the virus.

Following his interview with “Fox & Friends,” the President took to Twitter, ““Stock Markets will hit new highs if President Trump wins. Tremendous growth like never before. If Biden wins, it’s strangulation. Not good.” @SteveKalayjian @Varneyco.”

“Stock Markets will hit new highs if President Trump wins. Tremendous growth like never before. If Biden wins, it’s strangulation. Not good.” @SteveKalayjian @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

In a reelection campaign rally, the President ripped Joe Biden and his corrupt family saying, “The Biden family used the vice presidency as a for-profit cash machine.”

WATCH:

President Trump: “The Biden family used the vice presidency as a for-profit cash machine.” pic.twitter.com/6GuAObhP41 — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2020

