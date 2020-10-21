https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-take-former-hunter-biden-associate-tony-bobulinski-guest?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump is planning to bring Tony Bobulinski — a former associate of Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — to Thursday night’s presidential debate, according to reports.

Bobulinski is a Navy veteran who says he is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he noted “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family,” according to Fox News. Bobulinski said he was taken on board the organization to serve as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” Bobulinski said in a statement, according to the outlet. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” he said. “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China,” Bobulinski has alleged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

