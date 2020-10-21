https://notthebee.com/article/97-percent-of-late-night-hosts-jokes-are-about-trump-just-3-percent-about-biden
It’s not surprising but it’s still shocking to see:
97 PERCENT of late-night hosts’ election jokes in September targeted Trump. Just 3 percent took aim at Biden.
That’s 455 jokes about Trump and 14 about Democrat Joe Biden, according to the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University. That doesn’t even count 64 jokes made about Trump’s family or administration, the study said.