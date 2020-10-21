https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/10/21/proof-ny-post-publishes-photo-of-joe-biden-with-hunters-kazakh-business-partner-n1074456

Joe Biden is the Sgt. Schultz of presidential candidates. He sees NOTHING. He hears NOTHING. He says NOTHING. He apparently barely knows his son Hunter — certainly not well enough to know anything about his business dealings. That’s what the man says and since he’s a liberal Democrat, that’s God’s honest truth.

Along comes the New York Post — a newspaper with a decidedly conservative bent — which says it has found proof that Mr. Biden is a liar. Emails found on a discarded (or forgotten) laptop reportedly show that Joe Biden was intimately familiar with his son’s business dealings, contrary to what he has frequently and strenuously stated.

The Biden campaign didn’t have to do much. They just sat back and let their media allies do the dirty work of discrediting the Post, the story, and anyone who reposted the offending material. The tactics they used were old-fashioned: distract, misdirect, and ignore corroborating evidence.

Editor’s Note: It’s time for conservatives to stand together and fight big-tech censorship. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code CENSORSHIP for 25% off your VIP membership.

That last is probably what they’ll do with the latest revelations from the Post. A Kazakhstan anti-corruption website — the Kazakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery — has published an undated photo of Joe Biden and his son with the former president of Kazakhstan and billionaire oligarch Kenes Rakishev. Rakishev reportedly dined regularly with Hunter Biden and tried to get him to invest in New York, Washington, D.C., and a Nevada mining company.

**BREAKING REPORT: “A new photograph has emerged of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posing with Hunter Biden and Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakh oligarch.”** https://t.co/Vsfx53LcwP — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 20, 2020

A Daily Mail report published Friday detailed Hunter Biden’s alleged work with Rakishev, claiming he dined regularly with the Kazakh businessman and attempted to facilitate investment for his cash in New York, Washington, DC, and a Nevada mining company. But Rakishev, who enjoys close ties to Kazakhstan’s kleptocratic former president, reportedly ran into trouble when Western business partners realized that the opaque origins of his reported $300 million fortune could become a “liability,” the Mail reported.

Rakishev ended up investing a million dollars in Alexandra Forbes Kerry’s production company. I guess it sure helps when you know someone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

