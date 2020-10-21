https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-jim-jordan-says-question-ballot-election-can-america-remain-america?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says the primary, underlying question on the Nov. 3 ballot is whether voters will choose the left’s argument that “America is bad” vs. Republicans’ argument that “America is “not perfect but good.”

The Ohio congressman made the analysis on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast.

Jordon also argued that the overarching question being posed to General Election voters is: “Can America remain America?” – amid the more grassroots concerns like healthcare, taxes, the economy, and the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“The value of the institutions and principles that make our country special, can we keep them in tact?” he asked.

Discussing the voter-integrity issue of the forthcoming election, Jordan said he optimistic but “nervous” about some of the emerging lawsuits, particularly the one recently decided about Pennsylvania, in which the Supreme Court ruled that ballots without clear postmarks can be counted up to three days after the election.

Jordan said of the effort marks the “first time in American history that you have the Democrats trying to win an election after the election.”

Still, Jordan thinks President Trump will win reelection.

“It feels exactly like ’16, in some ways stronger,” he said, singling out his home state of Ohio, which Trump won by nearly 8 percentage points.

