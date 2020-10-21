https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/21/rep-jim-jordans-list-of-reasons-we-know-the-hunter-biden-emails-are-real-isnt-even-complete/

Drew Holden had a great thread the other day of all the Democrats and media members who had written off the Hunter Biden emails published by the New York Post as Russian disinformation, with Rep. Adam Schiff telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, “We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, who serves with Schiff on the House Judiciary Committee, tweeted a list of five reasons we now know the Biden emails are authentic:

Five facts confirm the Biden emails: 1. @DNI_Ratcliffe says it’s not Russian disinformation. 2. The FBI says it’s not Russian disinformation. 3. Our staff has confirmed they’re authentic. 4. The Bidens haven’t denied the story. 5. Hunter Biden signed the drop slip. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 21, 2020

And the list goes on:

6. Hunter’s lawyer called the repair shop asking for his laptop back. — 🇺🇸Ill Er Nandez🇺🇸 (@King_Kong5656) October 21, 2020

6. Hunter's attorney asked for the laptop back — Oliver Brown (@OliverB21) October 21, 2020

And 6. Hunter Biden's lawyer requested the laptop back. — bjb927 (@Banditcal27) October 21, 2020

6. Also Biden lawyer asked for the laptop stating that the laptop is Hunter Biden's laptop. That was after the shop owner legally obtained the laptop due to time factor. — Montana Miles (@M24Miles) October 21, 2020

6. His lawyer called to get it back. 7. State department records confirm dates of travel. — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) October 21, 2020

6. Secret service confirms trips in emails. — 🦅🇺🇸Brad Murphy 🇺🇲🦅 (@bradlmurphy) October 21, 2020

Secret service travel records aligned with Hunter laptop emails. — JSmith (@JSmith39787163) October 21, 2020

Also, they have been backed up by a second set of independent emails from another source. — Randy B (@Randyb52florida) October 21, 2020

Best supporting facts for authenticity is Bidens lawyers e-mail asking for them back from the repair shop. That and no Biden denies it to be true! — Gordon Adams (@gadams3434) October 21, 2020

Someone should explain this to @AdamSchiff — ChadW (@MidGaGator72) October 21, 2020

Joe Biden should explain this to the American people at the debate Thursday night.

Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Wolf Blitzer we know ‘this whole smear on Joe Biden’ comes from the Kremlin https://t.co/8GmgLhzmdU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 17, 2020

