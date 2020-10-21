https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/21/report-4-newborn-babies-with-heart-issues-in-adelaide-australia-died-because-of-covid-19-travel-restrictions/

9 News in Australia is reporting that four newborns born in the city of Adelaide have died after Covid-19 travel restrictions prevented their transport for heart surgery:

Adelaide is the only capital city in Australia that does not proved pediatric cardiac surgery and babies are usually transported to Melbourne for treatment. From 9News:

“. . .about 100 children sent interstate each year for urgent medical care because Adelaide is the only mainland Australian capital that doesn’t provide paediatric cardiac surgery.

But why weren’t they sent to Sydney instead?

The problem has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic because medical transfers to Melbourne are off the table and patients must be sent to Sydney instead.”

There’s really no other word for this:

And it’s insane that doctors couldn’t have done something:

What the f*ck went wrong here?

It’s not just Australia. This is happening everywhere:

