9 News in Australia is reporting that four newborns born in the city of Adelaide have died after Covid-19 travel restrictions prevented their transport for heart surgery:

Four Newborns in Adelaide have died after being denied lifesaving heart surgery because it wasn’t available in Adelaide, and they couldn’t be transferred interstate because of travel restrictions. #9News pic.twitter.com/IFZsv9kq4k — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 20, 2020

Adelaide is the only capital city in Australia that does not proved pediatric cardiac surgery and babies are usually transported to Melbourne for treatment. From 9News:

“. . .about 100 children sent interstate each year for urgent medical care because Adelaide is the only mainland Australian capital that doesn’t provide paediatric cardiac surgery.

But why weren’t they sent to Sydney instead?

The problem has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic because medical transfers to Melbourne are off the table and patients must be sent to Sydney instead.”

There’s really no other word for this:

And it’s insane that doctors couldn’t have done something:

This is insanity. I don’t even know what to say… https://t.co/gbrQKNjfSE — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 21, 2020

What the f*ck went wrong here?

Common sense discretion of rules don’t come into play? https://t.co/Y9yeEjAJKM — Peter Pham (@peterpham) October 21, 2020

It’s not just Australia. This is happening everywhere:

This is truly sick and inhumane.

Australia, what are you doing to yourselves?

You are one country. Do not let a virus tear you apart. https://t.co/weTRgBPMrZ — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 21, 2020

