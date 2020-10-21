https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/robert-downey-jr-its-not-evil-for-chris-pratt-to-be-a-christian/

“Avengers” star Robert Downey Jr. posted a kindhearted defense of his friend and co-star Chris Pratt after the actor suffered attacks on social media over his political and religious beliefs.

“What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value,” Downey wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“If you take issue with Chris, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback,” he continued.

Downey’s support comes after Pratt’s name began trending on Twitter following a viral post by a TV writer asking people to choose which actor out of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans “has to go.”

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Many people shared the viral tweet, criticizing the “Guardians of The Galaxy” star for his Christian faith, claiming he was a President Donald Trump supporter and goes to an anti-LGBTQ church.

100% Chris Pratt. He’s a far right religious MAGAt. https://t.co/4J6JytlTdK — Rob Gill 🗳 iwillvote.com (@vote4robgill) October 19, 2020

Pratt b/c he goes to a homophobic church in LA called “ZOE,” pronounced ZO-AY. Just absolutely not. Also: Hemsworth is perfect, Pine and I went to college together + I love Hell or Highwater…and Evans is funny in Not Another Teen Movie and has that soda can 🍆 https://t.co/smkIYdM6cv — Amy Miller (@amymiller) October 19, 2020

Goodbye Chris Pratt https://t.co/fzuHmbdcpK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 18, 2020

Pratt, who has never endorsed or expressed support for Trump, spoke out against comparable attacks from actress Ellen Page in 2019, saying that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” Pratt wrote on his Instagram story.

Some of Pratt’s other colleagues also rushed to his defense, praising his character and encouraging him to keep pushing forward.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

Chris himself has openly stated the church he attends doesn’t reflect all of his personal views, and that he is a “man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want.” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Pratt also received criticism for not reuniting at “Voters Assemble: The Cast of The Avengers Unite for Democracy” with other members of the “Avengers” cast, including Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, and Zoe Saldana as well as the Russo brothers, to raise money for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign on Tuesday night. Downey Jr. was also not on the formal schedule for the evening.

“Yet while there was broad interest in the latest star-studded push for the Biden campaign, it’s the absence of one key “Avengers” star that has caused the biggest stir on social media,” Vanity Fair wrote. “Shortly after the event was announced, Chris Pratt’s name trended on Twitter, with many criticizing the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star for his perceived political views.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

