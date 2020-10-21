https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/robert-downey-jr-its-not-evil-for-chris-pratt-to-be-a-christian/

“Avengers” star Robert Downey Jr. posted a kindhearted defense of his friend and co-star Chris Pratt after the actor suffered attacks on social media over his political and religious beliefs.

“What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value,” Downey wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“If you take issue with Chris, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback,” he continued.

Downey’s support comes after Pratt’s name began trending on Twitter following a viral post by a TV writer asking people to choose which actor out of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans “has to go.”

Many people shared the viral tweet, criticizing the “Guardians of The Galaxy” star for his Christian faith, claiming he was a President Donald Trump supporter and goes to an anti-LGBTQ church.

Pratt, who has never endorsed or expressed support for Trump, spoke out against comparable attacks from actress Ellen Page in 2019, saying that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” Pratt wrote on his Instagram story.

Some of Pratt’s other colleagues also rushed to his defense, praising his character and encouraging him to keep pushing forward.

Pratt also received criticism for not reuniting at “Voters Assemble: The Cast of The Avengers Unite for Democracy” with other members of the “Avengers” cast, including Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, and Zoe Saldana as well as the Russo brothers, to raise money for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign on Tuesday night. Downey Jr. was also not on the formal schedule for the evening.

“Yet while there was broad interest in the latest star-studded push for the Biden campaign, it’s the absence of one key “Avengers” star that has caused the biggest stir on social media,” Vanity Fair wrote. “Shortly after the event was announced, Chris Pratt’s name trended on Twitter, with many criticizing the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star for his perceived political views.”

