Mitt Rommey told me he already voted in the elections but he wouldn’t say if he voted for Joe Biden or wrote someone else in. “I did not vote for President Trump,” he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 21, 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney is among the 220,000 Utahns who have already cast his ballot and, he announced today he did not vote for President Trump. Romney talking to CNN’s Manu Raju wouldn’t say who he voted for.

Romney did not vote for Trump in 2016, writing in his wife’s name instead. However, this time Romney would not say if he voted for Joe Biden or wrote in another name.

Will he pay a political price for it?

Right now Romney is polling behind Trump in the state. Trump has a 53% favorable rating among Utahns according to recent polling, while Romney sits at 45%, which is also behind Sen. Mike Lee who has a 48% favorable rating. Romney won’t have to face voters until 2024, if he decides to run for reelection.

