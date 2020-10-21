https://www.theblaze.com/news/rose-mcgowan-liberal-intellectuals-jeffrey-toobin

Actress and activist Rose McGowan — who was instrumental in bringing down embattled film producer Harvey Weinstein — blasted “liberal ‘intellectuals'” defending reporter and CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

Toobin was suspended from the New Yorker on Monday after reportedly being caught masturbating during a work-related Zoom video call.

Among those who seem to be defending Toobin is CNN cohort Brian Stelter, who complained that Toobin was “sidelined” during a pivotal time ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

What are the details?

In a scathing tweet, McGowan said that if a woman were caught in the same position that Toobin’s co-workers reportedly discovered him, they would be “burned at the stake.”

“Can you all imagine if a conservative woman was caught masturbating on an [sic] @zoom meeting like #MeToobin? If it had been a liberal woman? If it had been a WOC [woman of color]? … [D]o you think there’d be liberal ‘intellectuals’ rising to defend her? She’d be burned at the stake,” McGowan tweeted.

McGowan’s tweet was in response to remarks from attorney and legal personality, The Young Turks’ Adrienne Law.

Law wrote, “With #MeTooBin trending, I have a few thoughts: 1. Masturbating at work is neither normal nor acceptable — it’s sexual harassment. 2. Individuals who engage in sexual harassment should suffer professional consequences. 3. These Toobin defenders are telling on themselves.”

‘I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake’

Toobin, 60, apologized for the embarrassing gaffe, and said that he didn’t realize he was visible — or audible — on Zoom.

He also announced a leave from CNN following the scandal.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends, and co-workers,” Toobin admitted. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

