Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump’s private attorneys, said he went Monday to a local police department in Delaware to report his concerns about content on a laptop that purportedly belonged to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“They told me it would be investigated,” he said in an interview with Just The News.

Law enforcement officials told the news website that the former New York City mayor’s concerns were sent to the Delaware Department of Justice. Meanwhile, Mat Marshall, a spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, told Delaware Online that the New Castle Police Department “got a hard drive, or a laptop, or something to that effect. They try to turn it over to New Castle County PD. New Castle County PD calls us.” Their office then gave the purported device to the FBI.

Biden’s campaign has not responded to a request for comment.

In an interview on Tuesday night, Biden told WISN12 in Wisconsin that he disputes earlier claims that he and Hunter Biden were involved in an influence-peddling scheme involving a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, where his son sat on the board.

“None whatsoever. This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman… it’s a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family. Even the man who served with him on that committee, the former nominee for the Republican Party, said there’s no basis to this, and you know … the vast majority of the intelligence people have come out and said there’s no basis at all. Ron should be ashamed of himself,” Biden said.

Neither Biden nor his campaign have publicly responded to Giuliani’s latest claims.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” the Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement a week ago.

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe asserted Monday that the revelations from the alleged hard drive were not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

“Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff or any member of Congress,” Ratcliffe said on Fox News.

The FBI told Congress in a letter on Tuesday that it has “nothing to add at this time” to a statement made by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe regarding the lack of intelligence connecting Russian disinformation to the claims.

Later, FBI Assistant Director Jill C. Tyson sent the letter to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, in response to Johnson’s request for more information about the emails, reports around which have alleged that Hunter Biden tried to introduce a Ukrainian businessman to his father when he served as vice president in the Obama administration.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous version of this article included allegations that The Epoch Times has not been able to independently verify. We regret the errors.

