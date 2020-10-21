https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giuliani-breaking-hunter-biden-criminal-evidence-handed-over-to-delaware-state-police/
JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani just confirmed on Greg Kelly’s show (Newsmax) that there are pictures of underage girls on Hunter Biden’s hard drive. The information has already been turned over to Delaware State Police.
Pictures of underage girls and a ‘very sensitive’ text message…
DEVELOPING: @RudyGiuliani displays a “very, very sensitive” alleged text message from Hunter Biden, which he claims to have handed over to the Delaware state police. @gregkellyusa https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/nzbzAb9QbF
NEWSMAX: See email regarding Hunter and young girls. Pictures were found to corroborate. pic.twitter.com/T3AnUOoLYf
