https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giuliani-breaking-hunter-biden-criminal-evidence-handed-over-to-delaware-state-police/

Posted by Kane on October 21, 2020 3:05 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

UPDATE — HERE’S THE FULL INTERVIEW

Rudy Giuliani just confirmed on Greg Kelly’s show (Newsmax) that there are pictures of underage girls on Hunter Biden’s hard drive. The information has already been turned over to Delaware State Police.

Pictures of underage girls and a ‘very sensitive’ text message…

Full video in two parts below…

NEW VISITORS TO CFP

Citizen Free Press is the homepage for real America. The Drudge Report has abandoned conservatives. We are filling that void, and more. News Junkies — Bookmark our home page, and try not to get addicted.

We update headlines 18 hours per day, 7 days per week!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...