Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani forcefully denied accusations stemming from an undercover video recorded by the comedian behind the “Borat” movie.

Critics of Giuliani, who is a longtime friend and defender of President Donald Trump, pounced on the video that reportedly showed him reaching into his pants while speaking to a woman pretending to be a reporter in a hotel room. The video was recorded as a part of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to his “Borat” movie.

Giuliani denied the damaging characterization of what happened.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” tweeted Giuliani.

He went on to quote the New York Post that called the accusation an “exaggeration through editing,” and said that the episode was an attempt to smear him after he revealed what he allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop on Tuesday.

“This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” he said in a third tweet.

“We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts,” he added.

Giuliani said that he had delivered the laptop that was allegedly owned by Hunter Biden to the Delaware state police after claiming that he had seen evidence of criminality.

A spokesperson for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings told USA Today that they had obtained the laptop from the New Castle County Police Department, and then handed it over to the FBI for investigation.

“As we’ve seen in multiple reports, (the FBI) is looking into whether these claims are credible,” said Mat Marshall. “In light of their investigation, we’re referring it over to them now.”

On Monday Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe shot down claims from Democrats that the revelations over Hunter Biden’s laptop were a part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

