The Magna Carta granted Englishmen rights of free speech, uncensored within civil rules and conduct of libel and slander; rights of which they believed were theirs through Providence. These were not the rights of the Crown outside Providence but were the rights of men provided through Providence. They needed no “rule 230” to amplify or clarify them.

They did not believe any authority of government nor any private rules of man ruled their thoughts that were reduced to writing. They did not need and did not want any censors.

The American colonial states had landed and formed their colonies under covenants with this same Crown. The same crown that recognized the Magna Carta, that recognized free, unedited, speech. These colonists needed no censors either. The Crown’s parliament, however, ultimately corrupted by the East India Tea Company, abdicated the rights of Englishmen in the colonies. Certain items could not be written or said. The seeds for the harvest of the American Bill of Rights were planted here.

Rule 230 is brief.

“No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

But those who claim protection under it against libel, use it as protection as if they could be held libel while at the same time corrupting free speech. In other words, they do as they please with impunity.

“Don’t tread on me” from the Gadsden flag motto, now has a 21st-century cousin; born of rule 230: “Don’t censor me.”

The history of the Gadsden Flag bears a direct history to the Continental Marines of the United States. It was taken as their motto early in their forming. The imposing drawing of a coiled rattlesnake (the original caste) with the words “Don’t tread on me,” was something Marines even today understand. As a former member of the USMC, I am freely borrowing and forming my own flag. Those who want may join.

The original Gadsden flag was directed at the English Crown (actually at parliament) by the union of colonies who had decided to take their place as separate states of the world. They indicated this as individual sovereigns via the final Declaration of Independence (five colonies had previously signed their own): Virginia, New Hampshire, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Rhode Island, before all 13 signed the final one.

Now, this new rendition of the flag can be called anything (it doesn’t have to be called the Yarbrough Flag). But it is directed at the parliament housing the masters of the URL universe. Those masters who believe their own Magna Carta is Rule 230. But this “great charter” applies, they believe, only to the Lords, while the serfs are directed to note its brevity, not its unwritten rights. That is, the Lords will modify the rights if inconvenient, or if they disagree.

The rights they seem to believe, belong not to the public domain but to certain scoundrels who have seized control of the online universe via monies paid by the serfs who they now may control through censorship.

This is the utmost irony. These masters have used profits from the serfs to punish the serfs for exercising their rights.

Then when the serfs’ uproar personifies a modern “Boston Massacre” the masters lie with tales of protecting readers from “hacked,” information. They are not being hacked. The masters are the hacks. They are the Silicon Mafia.

Threatening censorship is like selling protection.

To those weak-kneed libertarians who believe in the totality of natural law, they never seem to understand the difference between harnessed electricity sold in the free market and a rogue lightning bolt that wildly kills. Even Ayn Rand would wave my new flag. Please, no-nonsense about the free market taking care of itself. The free market is being raped by pirates of the binary codes.

If the righteousness of true historical fact is told, it was The East India Company that was the real target of the Gadsden flag, not a government mandate. That was early corporate welfare. The East India Company may have landed in Silicon Valley

This is my new flag: Its graphic is a rattler (a Southern rattler). Its statement: “Don’t Censor Me!”

I don’t write for the approval of some Silicon Mafia monsters or URL masters. I may be an old snake, but my fangs still got some spit and venom.

My life matters—to me.

