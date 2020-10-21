https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rush-limbaugh-gives-somber-update-what-the-hell-is-wrong-with-michael-savage/
Rush Limbaugh gives a somber update on his fight with cancer:
“I hate the way I feel every day. It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over.”https://t.co/chcTVG6XwV
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 19, 2020
Update from Rush yesterday.
Michael Savage responded with this nonsense…
Limbaugh’s crying about his cancer on air! Worst 15 minutes in radio history! Spilled a large coffee all over counter and floor. I PROMISE MY AUDIENCE THIS- I WILL NOT DRAG YOU DOWN WITH ME! Best wishes RUSH, but stop and leave the stage with dignity.
— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) October 19, 2020