Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday expressed the stunning opinion that perhaps Hunter Biden may deserve “sympathy” and suggested the son of Joe Biden intended for his laptop computer to be seen by authorities.

The sympathy would be over the scandal that has since erupted after he apparently left a laptop computer at a repair shop and didn’t pick it up. The shop owner eventually copied the contents, and then turned the machine over to the FBI, which apparently now is investigating.

The contents suggest that there were multiple international deals going on that would benefit him, and possibly even his father, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden. There also were, apparently, some scandalous images of young girls.

Just the News said on Wednesday Joe Biden’s opinion was that the information was all “garbage” from “Trump’s henchman.”

“It’s a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family,” Joe Biden said on WISN.

That’s even as no one from Hunter Biden’s organization, the Biden campaign, or Joe Biden, have claimed the emails are not authentic.

But Limbaugh said there’s much that’s unknown. And even more that’s not understood properly.

“What you have to understand, the Hunter Biden laptop is actually not about Hunter Biden. None of this is about Hunter Biden. This is about Joe Biden. It isn’t about Hunter. Hunter Biden may actually be worthy of our sympathy,” he said.

“Anyway, the FBI now has Hunter Biden’s hard drive, and it says here that it may contain images of underage girls from — dadelut, dadelut, dadelut — China. I still maintain that this is not about Hunter Biden,” he suggested.

“Let me ask you a question. In all seriousness, folks. You’re Hunter Biden. You’re the son of the vice president of the United States and a former United States senator. And your father has put you in these various positions that result in you sending him money. You, the son, Hunter Biden, have to send your dad money. That’s the purpose. That’s what your gig is. And you know that it isn’t right.

“You know that you’re not living your life. You’re not living your life. You’re living your dad’s life. You’re doing what your dad needs you to do except that you’re not 17 or 18 years old, you’re a full-fledged adult. So you got this laptop of yours, and it’s got all this stuff on it. And what do you do? You take it to a repair shop?”

He explained, “The fact is, he did. He took it to a repair shop, a computer repair shop in Delaware and then didn’t pick it up. He left it there for 45-days. Why do that? ‘Cause he wanted it to be seen. He wanted it to be spotted. He wanted what’s happening now to happen. I think he was under a lot of pressure. I think he didn’t want to be doing all of this. There might have been some resentment.”

Limbaugh focused on the issue: “We don’t know the Biden family dynamics. We don’t know if Hunter had begged to get out of these arrangements. He’s got Burisma over in Ukraine. He’s being paid mountains of money for things he’s not qualified to do. He’s got this arrangement in China with the same thing. So he takes his computer with all this data on it, all of this incriminating data, and he leaves it at a computer repair shop and signs off on the fact that if he doesn’t pick it up in 45 days he loses possession of it. So my point is that I think exactly what’s happened is what Hunter wanted to happen.”

He speculated about Hunter Biden and his frame of mind, citing a report that claimed, “Hunter Biden was trying to tell us something. … I think this poor guy is a lost soul, and his leaving that laptop might have been a conscious — could have been an unconscious, deliberate act.”

He pointed out the obvious: that Hunter Biden apparently left an expensive computer at a repair shop and didn’t call for it … for a year.

“Could this have been a way of turning on his father without actually turning on his father? I don’t know. I know that this guy, Joe Biden, has a very volcanic temper,” Limbaugh said.

