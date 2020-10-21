https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/522011-sam-elliott-narrates-biden-ad-premiering-during-world-series

The actor Sam Elliott narrates a new ad for Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE that premiered Tuesday night during the first game of the World Series.

“There is only one America,” the “Star is Born” actor says in his distinctive voiceover. “Just this great land and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start.”

“There is so much we can do if we choose to take on problems and not each other, and choose a president who brings out our best,” the ad continues over a piano rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Elliott is not seen in the ad and has not officially endorsed Biden, but in 2017 he told Metro it was “mind-boggling” that President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE had been elected.

“I think Trump won because he didn’t have someone running against him that was electable,” he said at the time. “But he spoke to that vast whole out there that had been neglected forever.”

Biden has been endorsed by a number of high-profile actors, such as Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as singer Taylor Swift Taylor Alison SwiftHollywood gives Biden’s digital campaign final star-studded push Taylor Swift, Chris Evans, Janelle Monae and more voice support for Biden Celebrities refuse to promote HHS ads on coronavirus response: report MORE.

Hollywood stars have also appeared at fundraising events for Biden. Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and other stars from the “Avengers” franchise participated in a virtual event Tuesday. The cast of NBC’s “The West Wing” reunited for a virtual trivia night benefiting Biden last week.

