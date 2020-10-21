https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/schumer-loses-48-42-in-bid-to-shutdown-senate/
I am forcing a vote tonight to adjourn the Senate until after the November election.
The GOP in the middle of a national election is using an illegitimate process to jam through a Supreme Court nominee to rip away health care from millions.
Democrats are fighting to stop it.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 19, 2020
48-42: Senate defeated Schumer’s effort to adjourn the Senate until after the election to November 9th unless a COVID-19 relief deal is reached because of Democrats’ objections to the upcoming Senate confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. pic.twitter.com/Df5bfzz7zy
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 19, 2020
Trying to shut the Senate down as soon as they move to take up COVID relief?! pic.twitter.com/gIDIbtyoDQ
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 19, 2020